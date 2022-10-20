Modish Moth is one of two new stores opening in the first week of November on Robinson Road.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A new boutique is coming to Eastown in Grand Rapids. The online business is breaking out into a brick and mortar store, bringing a trendy and unique vibe to a storefront that's been shuttered for about a year.

Modish Moth is one of two opening in the first week of November on Robinson Road, off of Lake Drive Southeast.

"We really are excited and welcoming to everyone. Bring your dogs bring your friends, bring your family. We're happy to see everyone and we just really hope that we can bring some greatness to Eastown," Co-Owner Amber Amborski says. "We really love supporting locals and we hope that everyone else does to."

The finishing touches are coming together inside the store.

"I try to be a little bit darker, more whimsical," Amborski says.

She describes the boutique as natural and organic, like her art, which is how the business got started a few years ago.

"I started with my artwork, which I paint with coffee and watercolor," Amborski says. "Since high school, I've always liked mixing media. I've done like a lot of painting and drawing or ink and drawing, sometimes some more textural things. Honestly, coffee just kind of sparked an interest. And I was like, 'I'll try it.' I loved it. I thought it was very moody, very organic and natural."

She started selling her prints before the pandemic at craft markets and online.

When COVID hit that slowed down, and so did she and her husband Caleb.

They started a family and continued their full-time jobs in the medical industry. Then, they picked up right where they left off.



"We kind of decided to add basically the whole boutique and I started putting my artwork on baby clothes because we had kids and so we really just filled it out from there," Amborski says.

Along with her art on some of the shop's pieces, she's filling it with things for babies and what she calls "home oddities."



"They're just random, very odd things that you might not find in a lot of other stores. But really, I pick things that I would like in my own home," Amborski says.

While she says they're a little weary of opening their first storefront during high inflation, they actually had a good opportunity when buying the space for less than they expected.

"We're kind of trying to take that opportunity with the open space and try to grow the area, and try to bring back some like small business for people to shop," Amborski says.

Modish Moth's grand opening is coming up on Nov. 3 with a celebration. Amborski says there will be refreshments and food, as well as promotions and giveaways.

The event is from 3 to 6 p.m. at 1407 Robinson Rd SE in Grand Rapids, where The Grassy Knoll used to be located.

