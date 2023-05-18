New College students plan alternative graduation to protest state takeover

Civil rights leader Maya Wiley will deliver the keynote address at Thursday's alternative commencement.

Example video title will go here for this video

SARASOTA, Fla. — Students at the New College of Florida in Sarasota have planned an alternative graduation ceremony a day ahead of the small liberal arts college's main graduation event set for Friday.

Maya Wiley, the president and CEO of The Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, will speak at the alternative commencement event scheduled for Thursday evening.

The students are protesting the hostile takeover of their school and several bills recently signed into law by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. They are also not in favor of the choice of commencement speaker for the main graduation event, Scott Atlas.

Atlas was a former adviser to President Donald Trump at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic but resigned in November 2020. He was criticized by public health leaders and the medical community over his views on the health crisis and some of his recommendations.

⁦To the New College of FL graduating class of 2023, I am honored to be joining you to celebrate your academic achievements & your bravery! You speak your truth to power & fight for freedom to learn & diversity. You’re the future! @SaveNewCollege⁩ ⁦@NCFEduFreedom⁩ pic.twitter.com/hVVV82tRin — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) May 16, 2023

New College has been the target of DeSantis to remove what he calls left-leaning "woke" indoctrination on campuses across the state. Earlier this year, he and allies reformed New College's 13-member Board of Trustees and installed mostly conservative members.

Board members then fired the college president, replacing her with former state education commissioner Richard Corcoran, and voted to dismantle the office that handles diversity, equity and inclusion programs.