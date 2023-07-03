New commercial office and events space opens in Grand Rapids

Genesis Suites currently has four tenants, including Black Impact Collaborative, Genesis Consulting Group, Grow and Project Green.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — In her former role as a Grand Rapids City Commissioner, Senita Lenear advocated for greater investment in the development of Grand Rapids’ third ward. Now she’s doing something about it.

Lenear and her husband, Dallas, own Genesis Consulting Group, a business and non-profit consulting firm and event planning company that focuses on non-profit, corporate and private events. They’ve opened a new community meeting space at 1333 Alger SE in Grand Rapids.

For nearly a decade Genesis was housed in the LifeQuest building, but the couple decided it was time to move to their own space in order to support the growth of their business and invest in the city’s third ward.

They say local and national statistics regarding the racial wealth gap were a motivating factor for the expansion, quoting recent research by the Urban League of West Michigan that found only 3% of Black households own nonresidential commercial real estate, compared to 8% of White households.

Genesis Suites currently has four tenants, including Black Impact Collaborative, Genesis Consulting Group, Grow and Project Green.

The building includes a conference room that can be rented out for boardroom-style meetings and workshops, with a capacity of 25 people.

A multi-purpose room is intended for larger gatherings and can accommodate 120 people in auditorium-style seating or 100 at banquet tables. There is also a drop-in workspace for those who may need it.

For more information, visit GenesisConsultingGR.com.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.