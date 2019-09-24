GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Whether it's a large event or a storm that wipes out power for thousands, the Grand Rapids emergency operation center is activated about every six months, according to Fire Chief John Lehman.

In the absence of an emergency manager of its own since late 2006, the city has relied on the county to assist. Lehman said the city had a good working relationship with the county.

"But ultimately when there's a disaster that impacts the city and county, we kind of lost that ability to have somebody that's watching out and tending to what it is that we need," Lehman said Tuesday, just a day after the city announced the hiring of Allison Farole.

Farole comes to West Michigan from Albemarle County, Va. where she served as the emergency management coordinator. She's worked in the emergency management field for about six and a half years total.

"It will be similar to what I was doing in Virginia, but a bigger scale," Farole said of her new position.

Farole said Grand Rapids has lacked an overall emergency plan, which she will be tasked with developing.

"Looking at what pieces of the puzzle are already in play in various departments, organizations and agencies in the community," she said. "And kind of bringing it all together."

Both Farole and Lehman agreed that the need for emergency managers in cities nationwide is becoming more demanding due to not only severe weather events, but also, man-made events.

"Grand Rapids is one of the most used places in this area for events, and some of those are very large scale," Lehman said. "Somebody could look at those as an opportunity to target."

Farole's first step will be touching base with every community stakeholder.

"That's individuals, that's organizations, that's vulnerable populations, that's anybody in this community to make sure they are ready to handle and to recover from an incident," she said.

Farole's position will be within the GRFD due to the fact that Lehman has experience establishing an emergency manager position from his previous department in Aurora, Ill.

Lehamn said the city received more than 60 applicants for the job, but Farole was chosen for the way she's dedicated her career path to emergency planning.

"I was looking for somebody who could walk in...and take us forward from where we are right now," Lehman said. "And that's exactly the kind of person she is and what she's going to be able to do for us."

► Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist. Have a news tip or question for Emma? Get in touch by email, Facebook or Twitter.