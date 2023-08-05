Apple-solutely delicious new festival coming to Ionia

Every food vendor will be required to cook apple themed dishes both savory and sweet, as well as their normal menu.

IONIA, Mich. — The very first Ionia Apple Festival is coming this October.

Hosted by Generation Entertainment Florida, the festival will be held at the Ionia Free Fair on October 7-8, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature food trucks, tents and trailers serving up apple-inspired dishes.

“We’re excited to bring this new event to Ionia,” said Jeremy Gomez, event organizer. “The Ionia Free Fair is a great venue for this type of festival, and we’re confident that people will enjoy the variety of apple-themed food that will be available.”

Every food vendor will be required to cook apple themed dishes both savory and sweet, as well as their normal menu. There will also be adult beverages on Saturday the 8th.

Saturday the 8th will see food contests as well, the four categories for the contests are sweet, savory, drink/beverage and overall.

Food isn't all the festival will have to offer, additionally there will be arts and crafts, games and entertainment. There will also be a pageantry event where they will crown: “Apple Blossom Prince & Princess.”

The festival will be free to attend, for more information you can visit the event page on Facebook.

