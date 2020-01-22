GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids City Commission approved plans for a new fire station on South Division Avenue Tuesday.

The commission voted 7-0 to approve plans to purchase property for the new station. The city plans on buying property from In the Image, just north of Burton Street.

The new fire station is roughly one block south of the station it will replace. The current station, located at 1734 S. Division Ave. has up and running since 1926.

In the Image has been offering free clothes and household items for people in need since 1988. The non-profit is most known for its S.H.O.E.S program -- which provides free shoes to elementary students in Grand Rapids. In the Image is evaluating other facilities and locations to serve the community in the same capacity.

A timeline for when construction on the new station will start -- or end -- has been set yet.

Grand Rapids firefighters answered a record number of calls last year. The Professional Firefighters Local 366 posted the stats on their Facebook page, saying it was the busiest year in the department's 169-year history. They answered more than 24,150 calls in 2019 -- which is 66 alarms a day. This number was 1,751 more than in 2018.

