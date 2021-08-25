New gas facility in Walker will create jobs, improve infrastructure and reduce methane emissions

The upgrade will span 92 miles of the Grand Rapids area over the next three years and create around 150 year-round jobs.

WALKER, Michigan — The grand opening of DTE Energy’s Three Mile Road Station on Tuesday signifies more than just a new 19,000-square-foot building in Walker.

With the new location open, DTE announced the project it will spearhead – a Gas Renewal Program that will provide extensive infrastructure improvement to the Grand Rapids area with environmentally friendly, more reliable materials.

The company will invest $110 million into the city with the installation of new pipes. The upgrade will span 92 miles of the Grand Rapids area over the next three years.

The new facility will also employ 34 field crew members, 21 office staff and more than 100 year-round contract workers.

“The opening of this facility is part of our multi-year, statewide Gas Renewal Program in which we’re investing $3.5 billion to replace cast-iron and steel pipe with safer, more reliable and environmentally friendly materials,” said Matt Paul, president and chief operating officer at DTE Gas.

“The Three Mile Station will help us work more efficiently and collaboratively throughout greater Michigan as we move forward in completing this important work.”

The Gas Renewal Program is key to DTE’s plan to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050. Once fully operational, the project will create an environmental impact equivalent to taking 100,000 cars off the road.

The nearby Wealthy Station will continue to serve as a primary service center for operations.

“We are proud to welcome DTE Energy to Walker,” said Walker Mayor Gary Carey. “As an investor, an employer and an essential energy provider, we consider DTE a strong and valuable community partner.”

