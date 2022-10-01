Experience the creative mind behind some iconic characters at a new GRAM exhibit

Get ready to let your imagination run wild and immerse yourself in a the Jim Henson exhibition at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get ready to let your imagination run wild and immerse yourself in the Jim Henson exhibition at the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM).

Experience the long career of the creative mind behind some iconic characters.

Familiar favorites like Kermit the frog, Bert & Ernie of Sesame Street fame, plus, storyboards and historical costumes from cult classics like the Dark Crystal and Labyrinth will draw you to the exhibit.

The interactive features that let you try your hand at puppeteering or designing your own puppet will have you returning for more.

It’s unlike anything you’ve ever seen at the GRAM.

“It's a different approach to art, different definitions of art. So, what Grand Rapids Art Museum is trying to do is to broaden people's expectations of what we'd see in an art museum. And what is art, what is creativity? And I think this will be a fun way to explore," Dana Friis-Hansen, Director & CEO of the GRAM, said.

There will be a number of programs and a series of family days that will accompany the exhibit.

The exhibit will be available for viewing until January 14. Get tickets here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.