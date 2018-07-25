GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The City Commission voted to appoint a new commissioner for the Third Ward seat on Tuesday, July 24.

Nathaniel Moody will fill the seat vacated last month by David Allen. Tuesday’s vote followed interviews with the three finalists earlier in the day and a public hearing at the City Commission’s night meeting. The other two finalists were Ryan Anderson and Austin Dean.

Moody was sworn in immediately following the vote.

Commissioner Moody is senior pastor of Brown Hutcherson Ministries. He also serves on the Children’s Advocacy Council, Grand Rapids Community College Foundation Board and Grand Rapids Area Association of Pastors. He is a former member of the Grand Rapids Public School's Board of Education, Police Chief Advisory Committee and Grand Rapids Urban League, among other boards and committees. He is a lifelong resident of Grand Rapids and has been married to his wife, Laura Moody, for 39 years. The couple have four children and four grandchildren.

Commissioner Moody will join the City Commission at next week’s city manager candidate interviews, set for 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 31 in the ninth-floor Commission Chambers at City Hall.

