New Grand Rapids coffee and bar would cater to drinkers and non-drinkers

"If we are catering to both the alcohol drinker and non-drinker, it levels off the field. So, everyone can come in, and feel like they belong."

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — A new coffee shop and bar is coming to Alger Heights neighborhood in Grand Rapids.

The goal is to offer coffee and cocktails. However, this bar, will also cater to non-drinkers, with creative and tasty non-alcoholic drinks.

"It was always so frustrating to go to a bar and be able to order a soda water with a lime or a Coke," said Jonathan Farman, the CEO and owner, "In the typical bar setting, there is not always good spirit-free cocktails or drinks that are offered."

Sip Coffee & Cocktails will be located on the corner of Alger and Eastern in the business district of Alger Heights. Farman has the plans all drawn up, and hopes to begin construction on the building next month. The goal is to open sometime by the end of the year.

Grand Rapids is Beer City USA after all, but Farman thinks spaces for non-drinkers are a growing need.

"I think times have changed, especially in the last ten years," said Farman, "We have more and more folks speaking out on the fact they don’t drink. Whether it challenges them, or it’s just a decision, they don’t like how it makes them feel or whatever."

Farman also owns a hair salon in the neighborhood, Urban Johnny's. Sip Coffee & Cocktails will be next door. Part of the space will be expanding Urban Johnny's, and there will be a window connecting the two businesses inside.

"I love the thought of somebody getting color put on their head," said Farman, "And while they’re processing, if they’re confidence enough, I’d love for them to walk over there and get a drink or coffee while they wait."

However, he said the two establishments will be separate businesses.

Owning a hair salon, Farman said he has a finger on the pulse of the neighborhood. He is also the president of the business association. So, he said a coffee shop is a place residents have been vocal about wanting to see in the area.

"It’s a good time to create something like this," said Farman, "And create more opportunities for business within this area."

