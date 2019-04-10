GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For this mother and daughter, the Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Oath of Office Ceremony was more than a graduation, it was the continuation of a family legacy.

Amanda Stewart is part of the largest class the Grand Rapids Police has sworn into the department since the 1990s, according to Police Chief Eric Payne. At Thursday's ceremony, Payne presented Stewart with the badge her mom wore when she was in the department.

"That badge has a lot of stories to go with it. She'll make her [own]," said Stewart's mother Cathleen Postmus.

Postmus was a GRPD officer for 28 years and worked alongside Chief Payne.

"It's really neat for me to see a second-generation officer," Chief Payne said. He said they try to keep badges within the family if a new officer joins the department.

Thursday was Chief Payne's first swearing-in ceremony as chief, and also the first time he hired the newest GRPD class. This year, he said the 18 member group rose to the top of a "very competitive process."

He said they are all eager to serve the community. Especially Stewart, who feels "privileged" to carry on her mother's legacy.

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.