New GRPM pollination exhibit features interactive maze

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum unveiled a new exhibit, “Amazing Pollinators,” on Saturday. The exhibit includes an interactive maze for visitors to explore and learn about pollination and its impact on the environment.

The maze features 48 “survival missions” that allow visitors to step into the role of various pollinators, such as butterflies, bats and bees. Each mission increases in difficulty and requires participants to consider challenges that pollinators go through on a daily basis.

Graphics posted throughout the exhibit also educate visitors about ways to help pollinators in their own backyards.

For one family, this experience was worth a two-hour drive.

“We don't have any museums up by where we are, and my brother lives in Grand Rapids so we decided to come visit him and visit the museum. And we heard about the exhibit so we decided to come here, and yeah, we drove two hours to get here.”

Amazing Pollinators is included with general admission to the museum. Additional information on the exhibit can be found here.

