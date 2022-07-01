New hospital, amphitheater headline big additions to Grand Rapids from state budget

The Fiscal Year 2023 budget includes statewide increases in education and law enforcement spending, and gives millions to local programs in West Michigan communities

LANSING, Mich. — Early in the morning Friday, a few hours past the June 30 deadline, state legislators came to an agreement on the budget for Michigan's Fiscal year 2022-23. The biggest spending and focus was on education, with an increase of $2.6 billion towards k-12 school funding. That increase means $450 more per student at every publicly funded school in the state, bringing the total per pupal to $9,150.

Other increases in infrastructure, law enforcement and debt reduction spending were highlights statewide, but local spending will have a big impact on West Michigan, especially in Grand Rapids and the Lakeshore.

"Some of these dollars are one time dollars," Said State Senator Mark Huizenga (R-Walker)."to spend them one time on projects that will be around for our grandkids to create a new and better and enhanced environment it really transforms Grand Rapids."

Huizenga mentioned specifically a $30 million allocation for the development of a New Amphitheater in downtown grand rapids, as well as $10 million going to Mary Free Bed, which will be used to build what Huizenga is calling a 'new hospital concept'.

Mary Free Bed could not confirm any details on the new project but a representative told 13 ON YOUR SIDE "We’re grateful for the support we’ve received from state senators, representatives and the governor during this budget cycle. We’ll have an exciting announcement on Tuesday, July 12.”

That Amphitheater is proposed to hold 12,000 people, and wont be the only riverfront attraction to benefit from the budget. $11 million is going to the Grand Rapids Public Museum for to 'redevelop the river's edge, improve river and museum access, and expand park space' according to a release from Senator Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids).

"We’ve got some really good things that are great things to take home to grand rapids and west Michigan," Brinks said. "We’ll be able to transform how the public can interact with the river and enjoy the museum."

Further Northwest, Muskegon is also seeing investment. The budget allocated $600,000 for watershed education, administration and conservation, which will benefit the Muskegon River Watershed. State Senator Jon Bumsted (R-Muskegon) says the investment into the Lakeshore in crucial, especially as Muskegon Family Care is receiving $3.4 million for healthcare in the area.

"It's so important to have that bedrock in that neighborhood to have a place where people feel safe to get their healthcare need." Bumstead said. "To me it’s the start of the revitalization of that neighborhood."

The budget includes hundreds of items, and you can find a full recap document at the bottom of this article. Based on releases from the three state senators we spoke to today, here are some other highlights in West Michigan: