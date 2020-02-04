GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The owner of a downtown Grand Rapids French restaurant is launching a new concept during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Hotel Mertens now has a pop-up restaurant called 9th Street Steak. Orders are made online and for delivery only.

“COVID-19 has had an impact on every facet of our community. As we searched for ways to be positive in our response to the crisis, it seemed appropriate to accelerate the 9th St. Steak project to help keep our team working," said Merten Hospitality owner Anthony Tangorra in a press release.

“It so happens the present and the future of our industry is highly-accessible chef-crafted food. Whether it is delivery or to-go, that’s what accessible means today; and while COVID-19 may be pushing us faster, this trend was already well under way.”

9 Street Steak has authentic Philly-style cheesesteaks, housemade fries and hand-cut 4-beer battered fries on the menu, as well as milkshakes.

Online ordering is available through GrubHub at bit.ly/9thstreetsteak. Delivery hours are Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4 until 8 p.m., Fridays from 4 to 9:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 9:30 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

“My job is about serving our guests fantastic food,” Tangorra said. “That shouldn’t apply only to the elevated dining and beverage experiences at New Hotel Mertens; it should apply to more accessible options, too."

