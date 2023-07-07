New hotel in Muskegon lets you spend the night in a tiny home

Tiny Digs Lakeshore has eight different tiny homes, each fully furnished with everything you need, just on a smaller scale.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tourists looking for a unique way to stay on the lakeshore, now have a new option. A brand new hotel just opened, with an experience unlike any other in the area: staying in a tiny home.

Pam Westra and her husband got the idea while living in Oregon.

"About 10 years ago we came up with the idea of tiny house hotels," says Westra.

An idea they decided to bring back to their home state, creating Tiny Digs Lakeshore in Muskegon.

"We think it's a gem that has been waiting to just be polished for a number of years already," says Westra.

Tiny Digs includes 8 homes, each built by hand.

"My husband and son are excellent craftsmen," says Westra.

And has everything you need, just on a smaller scale.

"All our houses have a queen bed in the loft area," says Westra. "There's a full bathroom with a hot water shower, flush toilet, little sink in there."

Westra says the idea is one she's already heard plenty of positive feedback about.

"People are really looking for more experiential type stays in the market of travel these days," she says. "So this kind of ticked some of the boxes for experiencing something new and different."

And she can't wait to provide people with a different kind of vacation.

"I look forward to filling up and having a lot of events and memorable experiences," says Westra.

If you're interested in staying at Tiny Digs Lakeshore, you can find booking options on their website by clicking here.

