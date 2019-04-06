KENTWOOD, Mich. - Looking to break into the wine industry? Today may be the day.

Coopers Hawk Winery and Restaurant is opening it's first West Michigan location in Kentwood. It will be located at 4515 28th St. SE, inside the former Paulina's Mexican Restaurant.

On Tuesday, June 4, the winery is hosting a job fair to fill about 160 open positions. It will take place at the Kentwood location at 9 a.m.

The winery based out of Chicago and features “handcrafted wine” and “modern casual dining,” the company's website says.

