GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The new headquarters for Kids' Food Basket is finally finished.

The 27,000-square-foot building, located at 1919 Leonard Street, features a warehouse, corporate offices, greenhouses and workshop/classroom space.

The project was designed and built to the highest "green standards." On-site recycling programs, waste diversion systems, high-efficiency building insulation systems, heating/cooling systems, plumbing systems, and low-VOC (volatile organic compounds) paints, adhesives, and floor coverings were all focal points. It will be Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified now that the building is complete.

According to a press release from Orion Construction, the project was completed on time and within budget.

New Kids' Food Basket headquarters The new Kids' Food Basket headquarters. The new Kids' Food Basket headquarters. The new Kids' Food Basket headquarters. The new Kids' Food Basket headquarters. The new Kids' Food Basket headquarters. The new Kids' Food Basket headquarters. The new Kids' Food Basket headquarters.

RELATED: Kids’ Food Basket expands services to Allegan County after $130K donation

Kids' Food Basket made the decision to have its new facility built within the LEED framework not only to support the organization's sustainability initiatives, but also as a message to the community as KFB’s mission evolves to encompass an environmental/food system component.

Kids' Food Basket serves more than 7,500 students at more than 40 sites in Kent, Ottawa and Muskegon counties.

Kids' Food Basket has more information about expansion plans and childhood hunger, which affects 1 in 5 Michigan children, on its website.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.