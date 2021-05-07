New partnership hopes to streamline access to local resources in Ottawa County

Community Action House Outreach Team members will be at the library on River Street for four hours a day, five days a week.

HOLLAND, Mich. — A new partnership in Ottawa County is hoping to help more people get access to the services they need.

Community Action House has teamed up with the Herrick District Library on River Street to assist library guests with questions about local resources.

Community Action House's Outreach Team members will now be at the library 20 hours each week to help with things like Medicaid, tax preparation, financial applications and disability resources.

Community Action House said they hope this program will highlight the many ways they can help people in the area.

"It's not just about who knows where we are and comes to find us," said Outreach Program Manager, Daniel Unekis, "but it's also about community hubs like the library where we'll have a team presence to help people with whatever they need."

Community Action House outreach team members will be at the library on River Street for four hours per day, five days a week. Hours will vary by day and include daytime, evening and occasional weekend hours. Outreach staff can help guide and connect guests to many supportive resources, such as:

Food assistance

MI Bridges

Clothing assistance

Health care resources

Medicaid

Secretary of State resources

Social Security Administration

Financial education resources

Disability resources

Mental health resources

Housing resources

Tax preparation

The Outreach Team will hold hours at the library for the next year with the opportunity to renew the agreement after that period. This new endeavor will provide holistic case management and resource navigation for individuals in need at the library. CAH staff previously used library meeting rooms available free to the public to meet with individuals in the community.

Community Action House’s Outreach Team builds relationships and connects individuals experiencing homelessness to resources to achieve stable, permanent housing. Initial hours will be:

Mondays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tuesdays, 4-8 p.m.

Wednesdays, 1-5 p.m.

Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fridays, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturdays (once per month), 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

