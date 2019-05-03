WHITEHALL, Mich. — A commercial vacancy in Whitehall's downtown only lasted one month before attracting attention from developers.

Now plans for 112 East Colby Street includes a new 8-lane Pinheads bowling alley, restaurant and bar.

Kevin Spencer says the initial design also includes dining space both inside and outside of the building. And space for outdoor games in an alley on the east side of the building.

The building was vacated when the Habitat for Humanity ReStore moved from the space in December.

Kevin Spencer and a business partner recently purchased the building. Work on the interior will begin this month.

The original Pinheads in Whitehall closed in 2006.

Spencer's investment to create the boutique bowling alley will be somewhere between $500,000 and $600,000.

"Let's get this going," he said. "The town needs it."

Spencer believes bowling is the kind of activity that can bring locals and visitors to Whitehall year-round. "It doesn't matter the season," he said.

A head chef has been hired. And the bowling alley will provide the Montague and Whitehall boys and girls bowling teams a home to compete and practice.

It may open as soon as July.

