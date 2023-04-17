New rooftop bar opening this summer in downtown GR

Social House owners will be adding a second story to their existing patio. The owners said it could open as soon as next month.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s just about that time when many of us are looking to dine outside and next month there will be a brand new rooftop option in downtown Grand Rapids.

Social House owners will be adding a second story to their existing patio. Co-owner, Scott Esterline told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that as their menu grows, they’re needing more seating. They’re also planning to unveil new menu items once the rooftop patio opens to the public. The owners say they’re always working to attract and keep customers by lowering prices and making changes every four to six months to keep things fun and fresh.

“There’s a lot of restaurants that haven’t changed in 15, 20 years, which are great. They’re fantastic but we choose to always try to be new and reinventive and give something that goes along with our menu, as well. We’re always changing our menu. We don’t like to stay the same all the time. We want to be new and exciting,” said Esterline.

The owners say they’re still waiting on some permits and supplies, but expect to have the new rooftop patio available by May of 2023. Until then, the lower level patio will still be open to the public.

