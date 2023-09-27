Groundbreaking brings change to Caledonia school

The school will be the newest addition to the already growing school district with around 4,500 students

Example video title will go here for this video

CALEDONIA, Mich. — Dutton Elementary is currently located off of 68th St., but the school will soon have a new home nestled off of rural Patterson Ave. in Caledonia.

The old building, as Principle Shawn Veitch explains, now sees a little too much traffic.

"I am excited to have a new location where the traffic will be a little lighter, we've had a couple of car accidents even pulling out, just because there's so much traffic on 68th St.," said Veitch.

According to a June report, the new 60,000 sq. ft. facility will cost around $41 million.

It'll be the newest addition to the already growing school district with around 4,500 students, in a community that is also rapidly growing.

"I think that it's a great location here in West Michigan to live," said Veitch. "But I think people are intentional to come into our community, because they know that our school system that we do great things for kids."

Dutton Elementary Kindergarten Teacher Victoria Young is more than excited about the new changes.

"Our building is made with a lot of love, but the facility itself could definitely use some new touches, so we are just so excited, just the playground, the technology, and the facility itself is going to such a gift to the community and kids," said Young.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.