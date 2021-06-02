New sculpture by world-renowned artist coming to downtown Grand Rapids

It will be located at the northeast corner of Monroe Avenue NW and Lyon Street NW.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Downtown Grand Rapids will soon be home to a new sculpture by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa, Experience Grand Rapids announced Wednesday.

Plensa has sculptures nestled in publicly accessible spaces around the globe in cities like Chicago, London, Dubai and Tokyo. The piece coming to Grand Rapids is made of stainless steel and will be located at the northeast corner of Monroe Avenue NW and Lyon Street NW. It will be placed this coming winter following construction in Barcelona, Spain.

The sculpture measures about 16 feet tall and uses letter characters and element symbols to construct a human form. It will be the third Plensa piece in Grand Rapids, with two others currently at the the Frederick Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park.

“Grand Rapids is increasingly seen as a hub for the arts thanks to Meijer Gardens, ArtPrize, the Calder, Kendall College, the GRAM, and many more,” said Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss.

“The highly visible placement of this Plensa sculpture in our center city will only further that reputation and continue the tremendous work being done to enhance our city.”

