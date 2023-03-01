'Our sense of safety and security here was violated': MSU rolls out new security upgrades to East Lansing campus

Some of those changes include additional on-campus security cameras and keycard access to most buildings during evening hours.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University is rolling out new security measures on their East Lansing campus in the aftermath of the school's on-campus shooting on Feb. 13.

Three students were killed, five others were wounded.

"Our sense of safety and security here was violated on February 13th," said MSU Deputy Spokesperson Daniel Olsen.

Olsen describes some of those changes.

"Those improvements are focused on four areas from building access classroom and door locks and camera coverage, expansion, as well as mandatory training," he said.

Starting March 13, most buildings on the East Lansing Campus will require keycard access from 6 p.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Olsen adds they'll continue to work with the public for events in key-carded spaces during locked hours.

"We will make accommodations for our public events that may need to use some of these spaces during those hours," said Olsen. "And so, those are some of the things that we're having conversations about to make sure that those accommodations are in place for these public events to continue to take place on campus."

The University is working to install their 1,300 classrooms with locks.

There are already over 2,000 cameras across the campus, and even more will be added to areas like academic buildings.

Starting in the fall, all students, faculty and staff will be required to go through "active violence intruder training."

"How that will be rolled out and what it will actually entail is still being worked on. But again, it maybe some of the trainings that we already have available on a voluntary basis, which is the run hide fight and act of violence trading through MSU Police and Public Safety," said Olsen.

Michael McDaniel is a professor of Homeland Security Law and Western Michigan University Cooley Law and formerly worked at the Pentagon.

"All these things that we've been talking about are good, but they're all reactive," said McDaniel. "And they're reacting to known circumstances, known situations which we've seen in the past.

Reviewing MSU's security changes, McDaniel adds two other factors that should be looked at while trying to keep campuses safe.

"We have to also talk about accessibility to weapons and we have to also talk about recognition of mental illness," said McDaniel. "It's only when you've got that three-cornered stool, are we going to be able to make any sort of progress towards limiting this this end this epidemic of armed attackers that we've seen in public places in particularly this year."

