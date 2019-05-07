GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum is switching things up when it comes to how you get in the door. A new ticketing system is now active. Visitors can now access memberships and purchase tickets faster and easier. Visitors can now get tickets before they even arrive.

The new system is focused on the digital experience, with digital membership cards and tickets for everyone. If you would still like to have a printed ticket you can do so.

The new system is part of an effort by the museum to reduce its carbon footprint. It will lower the amount of paper being printed and mailed.

The museum is also expanding membership benefits to include free parking for every visit in the GRPM parking ramp. The prices of membership have gone up $10 per level, but the new benefits include free general admission to the museum, free planetarium shows, as well as discounts for special events and special exhibitions. If you want to check it out, you can visit the museum's website.

