New-to-Muskegon Heights business hoping to make positive community impact

Pure Broadband of Michigan's owner is hoping "Innovation Seaway" will be a hub for community progress, including youth mentoring and a incubator for new businesses

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Pure Broadband of Michigan CEO Anthony Fisk is hoping to turn a strip in Muskegon Heights into something bigger.

"We could have got to building anywhere that would have housed my company, but we decided to purchase this five unit strip mall at 500 square feet right on the edge of Muskegon Heights," said Fisk.

Innovation Seaway, the new Headquarters of Pure Broadband, will be a business incubator hub, youth mentoring and innovation center. All for their Muskegon Heights neighbors.

When it came down to moving the business from Muskegon Township, Muskegon Heights was the area that Fisk says needed it the most.

"They're now building houses for the very first time in Muskegon Heights," said Fisk. "You know, we're one of the first businesses to to pave the way for, you know, for existing businesses coming to the heights"

Most recently, the company, which focuses on providing internet to rural communities across Michigan, has launched a program called Teaching Adults Tech, hiring teenagers to help older adults how to use cellphones and computers.

Craig Person, who has been involved with Teaching Adults Tech, supports the new move by Pure Broadband of Michigan.

"I'm really excited to Anthony has opened his space up he didn't have to do that brought the community and got a community involvement. It's more than just teens teaching tech," said Person.

For Fisk, he said he wants to bring something to Muskegon Heights he says he wish he had as a kid.

"I have a yearning for mentorship for other teenagers are struggling, young adults not having direction. And so one of the ways that I'd like to give back is being a mentor for somebody else, and be able to offer them the safe place and the opportunities that I had to learn the hard way," said Fisk.

Innovation Seaway will be holding a Grand Opening for Innovation Seaway on August 26.

