Ford Airport announces plans to open new wine bar, bookstore

Ink by Hudson will be located in Concourse B and is scheduled to open in spring 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Travelers will soon have the option to peruse a brand new book store and get a taste of Michigan with a self-serve wine bar at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport.

The Grand Rapids airport partnered up with Hudson, a wine bar and contemporary bookstore, to start construction within Concourse B.

Ink by Hudson plans to have a selection of Michigan wines, books, travel essentials and gifts.

The walkup self-serve wine bar will feature drinks from the Michigan Wine Collaborative.

“Ink by Hudson will be a unique spot for passengers to sit back and enjoy their travel experience,” said Tory Richardson, president and CEO for the Gerald R. Ford International Airport Authority. “As our passenger numbers continue to grow, we are excited to welcome them with a book and a glass of wine, along with a distinctive assortment of gifts and travel necessities.”

The shop will have a curated collection of bestsellers, small press titles, classics, prizewinners, local favorites, and a unique selection of toys, stationery, gifts, travel essentials and indulgences.

The new retail offering will be located after the security screening checkpoint just before Concourse B and is set to open in spring 2023.

The Ford Airport said more concessions are planned for the newly expanded Concourse A in 2024.

You can find out more about shops, restaurants and other amenities at the Ford airport here.

