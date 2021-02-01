New Year's Day crash kills Grand Rapids woman

Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — A Grand Rapids woman has died following a crash Friday morning in Boston Township.

Troopers were dispatched to the scene just after 10 a.m. on Westbound I-96 near Hastings Road.

Investigation showed that a 2002 Honda, driven by a 47-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was attempting to pass another vehicle on the highway, when the driver then lost control of the vehicle which crossed both lanes before leaving the roadway and striking numerous trees.

The driver of the vehicle was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police say alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

