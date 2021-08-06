New zipline debuts at Muskegon Luge Adventure Park

Starting Friday, June 11, guests can head to Muskegon Luge Adventure Park and take flight on a 1,400 foot dual zipline.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A new attraction in West Michigan will soon allow guests to experience flight from the top of a Lake Michigan sand dune and through the white pine forest.

Starting Friday, June 11, guests can head to Muskegon Luge Adventure Park and take flight on a 1,400 foot dual zipline.

The project was years in the making with challenges including a global pandemic, but thanks to the community this exciting new feature is finally ready for action.

All guests will get two runs down each side of the zipline, which takes less than a minute to reach the other side.

Participants must sign a waiver and those under the age of 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian.

There are weight and height restrictions for the zipline.

Additional information can be found here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.