Newaygo police warn residents about check scam

When the fraudulent checks are cashed or deposited, the defrauder gains access to victims' account information, police say.
Credit: Newaygo Police
Police say the checks can impersonate legitimate businesses.

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo police are warning Michiganders about a fraudulent check scam circulating through the Newaygo area.

Police say residents have reported receiving unexpected checks, sometimes for large amounts of money. When victims cash or deposit the checks, the defrauder gains access to your account information.

In a Facebook post, police showed a check appearing to come from Raymour and Flanigan, a legitimate business in New York. The name of the business is misspelled on the check, and police say the fraud department at Raymour and Flanigan found that the fraudulent check originated in China.

Credit: Newaygo Police
Police are encouraging residents to never cash an unexpected check. 

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, reach out to Newaygo police. 

