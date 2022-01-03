Newaygo Co. Sheriff's Office looking for person missing since Dec. 21

Authorities say Rylin Nichole Shook was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in the Fremont area.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.

Authorities say Rylin Nichole Shook was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 in the Fremont area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call D/Sgt. Dylan Wimmer at 231-689-7303.

