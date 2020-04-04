NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A 10-year-old died after being run over by a pickup truck in Newaygo County Friday evening.

The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office said around 7:25 p.m. they were dispatched to S. Green Avenue near W. 104th Street in Bridgeton Township on a report of a truck and pedestrian crash.

When deputies arrived, they discovered the child had been run over by a pickup truck that was grading a driveway. The driver was a 20-year-old man from Fremont; he was uninjured.

The Fremont child was airlifted to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids where he later died from his injuries.

The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to be factors in the incident.

