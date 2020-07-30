1 person in critical condition, five other injured after crash in Newaygo County

An infant was also involved in the crash, but was completely uninjured.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — One person was left in critical condition and five others are injured after a crash in Newaygo County Wednesday evening.

According to Michigan State Police, it happened around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Dickinson Avenue and W 24th Street in Dayton Township.

An SUV with five people inside ran a stop sign while going south at the intersection, striking a car going east. The car had four people inside.

Three people were treated at Gerber Memorial Hospital and released. Two other people were taken to Hackley Hospital and released.

MSP said the driver of the SUV was flown to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids in critical condition. As of Thursday, July 30, they are still in critical condition.

MSP also said there was an infant involved in the crash. The child was correctly fastened into a car seat and completely uninjured in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation. MSP Hart Post troopers were assisted on scene by the Fremont Police Department, Fremont Fire Department, Hesperia Fire Department, and Life EMS.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.