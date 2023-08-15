Newaygo County Emergency Services test dam failure sirens, wireless emergency alert systems

The sirens heard near Consumers Energy’s Rogers, Hardy and Croton hydroelectric generating plants on the Muskegon River was a test. There is no emergency.

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Emergency Services tested their dam failure siren and wireless alert systems Tuesday morning.

The sirens were tested near Consumers Energy’s Rogers, Hardy and Croton hydroelectric generating plants on the Muskegon River around 9 a.m.

Authorities want you to know this is a test, and there is no emergency. Residents around the dam do not need to take any action at this time.



As a part of this test, authorities also wireless alerts.

How to get alerts next time:

Ensure Wireless Emergency Alerts are turned on in your Cell Phone Settings.

Android Devices: Settings > Safety and Emergency > Wireless Emergency Alerts > Turn on State and local tests

Apple Devices: Settings > Notifications > Government Alerts > Test Alerts

What you should know:

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission requires hydroelectric facilities to be able to quickly notify residents and visitors of any developing emergency at the plants.

The siren systems are tested each August and December.

The siren test will include a voice message, a 30 second siren, and a second voice message.

Outside of a test, the sirens are ONLY used if the threat of a dam failure is imminent at a facility.

If this were a real dam failure emergency:

WHEN THE SIREN SOUNDS, GET TO HIGHER GROUND!

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE WILL ISSUE A FLASH FLOOD WARNING!

ANYONE WITHIN 1 MILE OF THE MUSKEGON RIVER SHOULD EVACUATE IMMEDIATELY! Do not wait to be directed by public safety officials to leave. Water is will be moving at speeds outside survivable conditions and significant erosion is expected.

FOLLOW EVACUATION ORDERS! Areas close to the Muskegon River may be directed to evacuate quickly by public safety officials. Leave immediately and follow established routes and instructions to avoid getting caught in rapidly rising water or road congestion. Do not leave your pets behind.

WATCH FOR RAPIDLY RISING WATER! Water levels can change quickly. Be alert for washed out roads and bridges. Do not drive into water covering the road or flooded areas and Stay away from downed power lines. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and one foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away.

ONLY CALL 9-1-1 to report a life threatening condition.

ADDITIONAL WARNING INFORMATION WILL BE RELEASED VIA NIXLE. Nixle is the County’s Alert and Notification System. You can subscribe for FREE by texting NewaygoES to 888777.

NEWAYGO COUNTY DRILL!!!!! There currently is a TRAINING ONLY drill going on in Newaygo County. Please do not be alarmed this is ONLY A TRAINING EXERCISE. pic.twitter.com/6Rtg6jNmrn — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) August 15, 2023

