Man, woman perish in Newaygo County fire

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A man and woman are found dead after a fire destroyed a Newaygo County home early Tuesday morning.

The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office says just before 5 a.m., deputies along with fire crews from various departments responded to a fire in the 6400 block of N. Cottonwood Ave. in Norwich Township.

When deputies made it to the home, the house was engulfed with flames.

After speaking with neighbors, authorities learned that an 80-year-old male and a 68-year-old woman lived there.

After the fire was put out, crews found the remains of the homeowners inside.

At this point, both the cause of the fire and their cause of death remain under investigation.

Anyone with information related to the fire can contact D/Sgt Wimmer at 231-689-7303.

