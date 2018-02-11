NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. - A Newaygo County Court judge is on leave following complaints of sexual harassment and misconduct. The complaints were made against Hon. Graydon W. Dimkoff, and they are being investigated.

The administrative order describing Dimkoff's leave did not define what the allegations against the judge are but it said that the "safety and well-being of the court needs to be protected." The Chief Judge in Newaygo County, Hon. Robert D. Springstead, issued the order on Thursday, Nov. 1, saying that Dimkoff was "relieved of his docket until further order of the Chief Judge."

Additionally, Dimkoff's appointment as the presiding judge of the family division of the 27th Circuit Court has been revoked.

All of the judge's cases will be reassigned, and he is prohibited from entering any Newaygo County court chambers, officers or administrative areas. Dimkoff's work hours have been suspended. Dimkoff was also ordered to surrender all county and court property, including cell phones or keys.

Spingstead said in the administrative order that Dimkoff can finalize any opinions or orders in cases where all the testimony has been received and the final task is to enter an opinion.

Dimkoff has been on the bench in Newaygo County since 1998.

