Newaygo County Museum opens after $1.8 million renovations completed

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Michigan — The Newaygo County Museum is now open at its new, expanded facility.

The $1.8 million renovations were completed this year. Fundraising for the renovations took about three years to complete, with planning beginning five years ago.

The museum can now be used for many different community events with its updates.

The renovations were a long time in the making for museum staff.

"We've been in the building since 2011," said Steven Radke, Executive Director at the Heritage Museum of Newaygo County. "It was originally a gas station than it was a grocery store, then it was a rec center for a church. And then it stayed the rec center for the church even when we were in here."

The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can learn about upcoming events on the museum's website here.

