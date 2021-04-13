Newaygo dad charged in federal court after son brings homemade explosive to school, detonates it

He is the father of a 16-year-old who brought a homemade explosive to school and accidently detonated it, injuring himself, four other classmates, and a teacher.

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Authorities have charged an adult man after a teen “accidentally” detonated a homemade explosive device inside Newaygo High School last month.

33-year-old David Robert Daniel Saylor was indicted Tuesday in the United States District Court Western District of Michigan on two counts of “unlawful to receive a firearm not registered, possession of an NFA firearm” and one county of “possession of a stolen firearm.”

Below is a list of the charges via the court record:

Count 1: knowingly possessed a firearm, namely, a destructive device, that is, an improvised explosive commonly known as a “pipe bomb,” not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

knowingly possessed a firearm, namely, a destructive device, that is, an improvised explosive commonly known as a “pipe bomb,” not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. Count 2: knowingly possessed a firearm, namely, a destructive device, that is, an improvised explosive consisting of a brass fitting wrapped in tape that contained an explosive material, not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record.

knowingly possessed a firearm, namely, a destructive device, that is, an improvised explosive consisting of a brass fitting wrapped in tape that contained an explosive material, not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. Count 3: knowingly possessed a stolen firearm, that is, a Beretta model ARX160 .22 caliber rifle, knowing and having reasonable cause to believe that the firearm was stolen, and the firearm had been shipped and transported in interstate commerce.

The charges were filed on March 3 and a warrant was executed on April 12. Saylor was arrested by a United States Marshall Deputy in White Cloud.

The charges stem from an incident that happened last month at Newaygo High School. According to the Michigan State Police (MSP), Saylor is the father of a 16-year-old who brought a homemade explosive to school and accidently detonated it, injuring himself, four other classmates, and a teacher.

The teenager was taken to the hospital for his injuries. According to the Associated Press, the boy lost both his thumbs in the explosion.

MSP said additional explosive devices were located at a home during a search warrant tied to the investigation. The explosive devices were safely detonated by the MSP Bomb Squad.

Saylor’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 15 at 2 p.m.

