Newaygo police chase ends in fatal crash

When police attempted to pull the suspect over for a shots fired incident, they accelerated, crossed the center line and hit a tree.

NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — A suspect has died after a shots fired incident turned into a fatal police chase, the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office says.

Police were sent to a home in Wilcox Township on a report of a shots fired complaint Monday. The suspect's car was described as a red Dodge Charger.

Undersheriff Chad Palmiter noticed a car matching that description heading eastbound on Baseline Road. After confirming it was the suspect, Palmiter turned on his lights and attempted to pull the vehicle over.

The car accelerated, continuing on East Baseline Road, crossed the centerline of east S. Oak Avenue, went off the road and hit a tree. The suspect was declared dead at the scene.

The Michigan State Police Hart Post and the Sixth District Accident Reconstructionist are requested to run the investigation.

