NEWAYGO, Mich. — The Newaygo County Sheriff's Office is looking for Jaydn Stone, a 14-year-old who has been missing for nearly 10 days.

The sheriff's office said Jaydn and his family were vacationing in Newaygo when he voluntarily ran away.

Jaydn was last on Aug. 17 in Newaygo. Police described him as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is 5-foot-5 and weighs 212 pounds. Jaydn has his left ear pierced and he has a tattoo of a cross on his right bicep.

Police said he might be traveling to Wyoming or the Grand Rapids area.

Jaydn has been registered as a missing juvenile with the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

If you have information in reference to his whereabouts, please contact Deputy Raymond Lundeen at 231-689-7303.

