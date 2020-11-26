Newaygo restaurant has liquor license suspended after defying state order

A virtual hearing before an Administrative Law Judge is scheduled for Dec. 4, 2020.

A local restaurant has had its liquor license suspended after defying the state’s 3-week epidemic order.

Jimmy’s Roadhouse on M-37 has been staying open and conducting business as normal amid the state’s order that forces bars and restaurants to shut sown indoor dining through Dec. 8.

On Tuesday, Jim Cory – owner of Jimmy’s Roadhouse – told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that he is staying open “for the community.”

“When is it going to end?’’ Cory asked. “I have employees that depend on me for a job. I’m staying open for them as well as the community. We’ve had enough.’’

On Wednesday, however, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced the suspicion of the restaurant’s liquor license.

“The vast majority of restaurant and bar owners are doing the right thing and they have temporarily closed their indoor service to help prevent the spread of the virus,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “We know this is not easy for anyone, this is not an action we take lightly, but the sooner we can mitigate the spread of COVID-19 the sooner we can all get back to doing the things we enjoy.”

A virtual hearing before an Administrative Law Judge is scheduled for Dec. 4, 2020, via Zoom to determine whether the suspicion of the license will continue.

