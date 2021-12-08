Newaygo Schools in lockdown and ‘Secure Mode,’ says there is no immediate danger

“This is simply a precaution and mechanism to help keep the area clear as public safety personnel address the incident,” the release reads.

NEWAYGO, Mich — Newaygo High School and Middle School are currently in lockdown and Newaygo Elementary School is in secure mode, according to the district.

MSP Sgt. Michelle Robinson said the precautions are in place because of two threats made by students this morning.

"One of the suspects was not in school today and investigators are headed to the residence right now," Robinson said. "The other child who made a threatening statement while in class has been removed from the school."

Robinson said there is no active threat in the school.

The lockdown "is simply a precaution and mechanism to help keep the area clear as public safety personnel address the incident," according to a release from the Newaygo Department of Public Safety.

Parents and other community members are asked to avoid the school. No one will be permitted to enter or exit the school until the Secure Mode has been lifted. Parents who want to wait for their kids are asked to go to Resonate Church at 302 E 68th Street in Newaygo and await further instructions.

While the school is in Secure Mode, police say to expect the following:

All exterior doors are locked

No building entrance or exit

No outside activities will take place (ie: recess)

Classroom doors may be locked

Students may be held in place with no hallway or open area activities

Details are extremely limited at this time. Police did not say why Newaygo Schools is in secure mode. This story will be updated as new information is released.

