GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A growing group of Grand Rapids women has recently been formed to provide support and encouragement to the female patrons at Degage Ministries Open Door Women's Center.

Women 4 Degage was created earlier this year with the goal of supporting women facing homelessness. The group hosted a debut event called "A Place for Her" on Thursday, August 22, to highlight Degage Ministries' services, as well as opportunities to get involved with Women 4 Degage. The group hopes to recruit more local women to its ranks to increase its ability to care for the Open Door patrons and enhance the kind of support it can offer.

"It is striking that 52% of the 500 people Degage serves each day are now women, and only about 30% of all shelter beds in Grand Rapids are available to them. Several factors, including lower earning potential, make women some of the most vulnerable to homelessness," notes Carole Valade, President of C Valade Consulting and member of Women 4 Degage. "Women 4 Degage is a community of women who support each other in many ways. Everyone has a right to a safe place to sleep, support for the most basic of needs, and a chance to dream as well."

The event took place at LaGrave Church, 107 LaGrave Avenue in Grand Rapids, and included tours of the ministry, patron performances, community mural painting, food, Degage's popular Pauls' Moms' Cookies, art and games.

Women 4 Degage has already begun walking alongside some of Degage's patrons, meeting a variety of needs from furniture and clothing to networking and building community partnerships to friendship. The group hopes to help Degage increase the number of women who have access to assistance by providing not only immediate support of all kinds, but also long term support as the organization seeks to expand the Open Door Women's Center and provide space for women with children.

