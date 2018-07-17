HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two people are dead following a three vehicle crash in Allegan County. Police identified them as Logan Thunderland Albaugh, 24, from Holland, and his wife Hannah Mae Kwekel, 22, from Zeeland.

The two had only been married for two weeks.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17, at the intersection of M-40 (Lincoln Road) and 128th Avenue about three miles south of Hamilton.

Allegan County Deputies say a westbound vehicle on 128th Avenue missed the stop sign and was hit by a vehicle heading north on M-40, which was occupied by Albaugh and Kwekel.

The crash sent the northbound vehicle into the southbound lanes hitting a third vehicle.

The at fault driver was uninjured in the crash, the third driver suffered minor injuries.

M-40 was closed for four hours while police investigated the crash.

