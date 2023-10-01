Muskegon Heights man concerned about newspapers dumped at Mona View Cemetery

Bill Long from Muskegon Co. says he's seen more and more newspapers being dumped at Mona View Cemetery over the past five years.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A lakeshore man is upset about littering in a Muskegon Heights cemetery.

Someone is dumping stacks and stacks of newspapers on the grounds of Mona View.

"Just walking through here and being in the area and noticing that when I'm walking, through the nature parts of it, the big stacks of newspapers standing at my feet," said Bill Long, the concerned citizen.

Long said he frequently walks the area of the Mona View Cemetery with his kids.

According to Long, he started noticing that the cemetery started being used as a dumping point for newspapers about four or five years ago.

Now, he wants to know who is doing it, and why.

"This is a place that's a graveyard and it should be treated with respect and dumping is not showing any respect for anybody and their loved ones," said Long. "It's disrespectful."

Walking along the treeline, stacks of newspapers can be found with heavy duty plastic bindings.

While most of the papers we found were of the same issue, stacks that look like they've been on the ground for a while also had mold growing on top.

Long is hoping whoever is using the cemetery as a dumping area will soon find an alternative spot.

"Pay a little bit of money and get it to the right place," said Long. "It ain't worth it for here. A lot of people take a lot of time and effort to make this place nice and it'd be nice if you could help out with that too."

13 On Your Side also found a shed that had stacks of newspapers in it, as well.

Long added that there's another spot on the opposite side of the cemetery where more newspapers can be found.

We did contact Muskegon Heights Public Works and even the owner of the newspaper during after business hours to see if they're aware of this issue, but got no response. We'll update this story if we hear back from either.

