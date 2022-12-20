'She was a great mother': Next-door neighbor shocked by details of deadly Allendale fire

"Everything seemed absolutely fine," she said. "(Angelica) was happy, and she was a great mother."

ALLENDALE, Mich. — As investigators share more information about a deadly weekend fire in Allendale, a next-door neighbor said she's shocked to hear about the tragedy that happened so close by.

"I was completely heartbroken, and devastated," said Brandi Donley, who lives on Aspen Court in Allendale.

On Saturday evening she said she was relaxing inside her home when a scene erupted just next door.

"As soon as I came out of my front door I saw police and ambulance, and a bunch of sirens of different sorts going on," she said. "Then a deputy started putting up caution tape all over the yard."

Shortly after, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office told her the neighbor's home had caught on fire, and that no one inside had survived.

"I didn't know who was in there at the time, but I was just devastated for them and the family," Donley said.

It wasn't until Monday afternoon that investigators confirmed the tragedy that two people inside the home had died. One of the victims was identified as 28-year-old Angelica Del Villar-Garcia, who died of smoke inhalation.

"This is unfortunately a terribly tragic event," said Capt. Jake Sparks with the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, "and obviously a very sad situation for the responders and for the family as well."

The second victim was identified as a 6-year-old child, who investigators say is likely Angelica's son, but have not yet released his name or his cause of death.

"It's a disturbing scene anytime there's a death of a child," said Capt. Sparks, "and the death of a child like this is tough to deal with."

Officials said the fire was set intentionally, and that the Angelica's manner of death was suicide, but they did not say whether or not she was the one who set the fire.

"It's going to be pretty complex trying to piece everything back together," Capt. Sparks explained, "and we are still looking into the origin and the cause of the fire, as well as the deaths of both the child and the mother, which we believe preceded the fire."

For Donley, the details came as a shock.

"Everything seemed absolutely fine," she said. "(Angelica) was happy, she was a great mother, she was always with her kids, and they were always happy and definitely well taken care of."

Donley said she never noticed any "red flags" and that there was always family visiting next door, especially during the summer. She also said that from her perspective, Angelica was nothing but a great mother, and it's important not to make any assumptions about her or what happened until the investigation is finished.

"Just seeing what I've seen with the neighbors and how happy they were, and how much they were living life, it was devastating to hear what took place," she said. "It just made me think about how many people are really struggling that we don't know about from the outside looking in."

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office calls this an active investigation as they continue to determine the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the fire. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.

