Next round for Neighborhood Match Fund to focus on racial justice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — The next round of Grand Rapids's Neighborhood Match Fund (NMF) will focus on projects centered around building community within and across diverse population. Projects should advance equity and address the impacts of structural racism.

The City is accepting NMF submissions through July 12. Projects have six months to be completed, starting September 1, 2020.

"It's small contracts between $2,000 and $10,000," said Stacy Stout, the City’s director of equity and engagement, "to Grand Rapids residents, informal groups, or non profit organizations that bring community together to build relationships, build community, to learn, to grow, and make Grand Rapids a more equitable and just place to live, work and play."

The funds awarded to project vary depending on the scope of the work. All projects must be led or co-led by a Grand Rapids resident.

"This this isn't just a moment, this is a movement," said Stout, "and how do we support community through this and a lot of different ways. It could be storytelling. We've seen a lot of artistic expression downtown. How do we get that in neighborhoods?"

Projects can also include themes of covid-19 resiliency and recovery.

"The previous previous round, we had a focus on COVID resiliency in the community," said Stout, "As you know, the pandemic continues to hit hard in all communities. There is a disproportionality of it impacting are African American and Latino families. People are struggling economically and otherwise. So, there's that focus that continues in this round. What is an added round or added focus is around racial justice."

Projects can include storytelling, art, conversation starting and so much more.

"I want to leave it really open for the creativity," said Stoud, "I'm always just so impressed with everything and all the the creativity that comes out of community."

Stout said submissions can be ideas, and her team can offer some technical assistance to map it out if needed. The projects don't need to have a city-wide impact, rather neighborhood and community-based.

"What do your neighbors need?" said Stout, "What does the community need? And how do we come alongside and invest dollars with those efforts? We're going to get some good projects. I know, I feel it."

Projects must follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and executive orders in relation to covid-19 guidelines.

For more information or to submit a project idea, click here.

