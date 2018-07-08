GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grieving the loss of a loved one is always difficult. Grand Rapids-based NFL referee Carl Paganelli Jr. has been trying to do it for the past two years.

Now he's showing gratitude to the organization that's provided bereavement support since his wife Cathy passed away in July 2016.

Paganelli is donating two 2019 Super Bowl tickets to Grand Rapids-area Hospice provider Faith Hospice.

The public can purchase raffle tickets, with all the proceeds benefiting the Faith Hospice Bereavement Program.

During his NFL officiating career, Paganelli has worked four Super Bowls and his wife was able to attend all of them.

He says he wants somebody else to have the experience of attending a Super Bowl, which she loved so much.

"Throughout this whole process, people looked at me as a football official, even Faith Hospice did, and I told them when you [officiate] Super Bowls, there's a lot pf pressure and stress. But nothing compares to seeing my two children struggle, and me struggle, and not be able to move forward in life.

"Faith Hospice came into our family's life 14 days before and made her comfortable while she was dying. After she passed, they provided bereavement services for my children and also for me. They helped me realize that I was running away from my grief, and they were able to help me then, and still help me two years later."

The public can call Faith Hospice directly (616) 389-6600 and purchase a raffle ticket for $100 apiece. There are only 500 tickets available.

The prize package, valued at $7,000, includes:

Two tickets to attend the 2019 Super Bowl in Atlanta, GA (Air ground transportation not provided).

Three nights at the Omni Atlanta (official hotel of of Super Bowl) which is within walking distance to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The tickets will be drawn by Paganelli at Faith Hospice's fall luncheon which will be held at Cascade Country Club on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

