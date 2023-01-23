x
Nickelback is coming to Grand Rapids this summer

You wanna hang out in the coolest bars in the V.I.P. with the movie stars? Nickelback has you covered.
Credit: Nickelback
Nickelback

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nickelback is heading to Grand Rapids this summer on their 38-city Get Rollin’ tour, the band announced. 

The band will be live at Van Andel Arena on Friday, June 16. Tickets go on sale starting Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m.

Nickelback will be joined by country rocker Brantley Gilbert and rising country star Josh Ross. You can see the band's tour announcement video here

Fans can buy VIP packages which include premium tickets, an invitation to the pre-show High Times VIP Lounge, a Nickelback gift item and early entry into the venue.

You can purchase tickets on the Van Andel website here

    

