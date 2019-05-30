GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The former ambassador to the United Nations and governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley was in Grand Rapids Wednesday.

Haley was the keynote speaker at the Economic Club of Grand Rapids’ 32nd Annual Dinner. At the dinner, she received the Col. Ralph W. Hauenstein Fellowship Medal from the Hauenstein Center for Presidential Studies.

Haley served as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2017-2018, and served as the governor of South Carolina from 2011-2017.

She was the first female governor of the state of South Carolina and the second Indian-American to serve as a governor in the United States.

Previous recipients of the award include President Gerald R. Ford (posthumously), Lt. Gen. Brent Scowcroft and Secretary of State Madeleine.

