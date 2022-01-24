Creator of the 1619 Project to speak at GRCC's Diversity Lecture Series

The Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project will speak for the 27th Annual Diversity Lecture Series at Grand Rapids Community College.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nikole Hanna-Jones is set to speak at the Grand Rapids Community College's 27th Annual Diversity Lecture Series on Jan. 31.

Hanna-Jones won the Pulitzer Prize in 2020 for the creation of the 1619 Project, an ongoing initiative in The New York Times Magazine that "aims to reframe the country’s history by placing the consequences of slavery and the contributions of black Americans at the very center of our national narrative."

The event will take place virtually at 6 p.m. on Monday as part of GRCC's Diversity Lecture Series. Registration for the event is available here.

The lecture is entitled "Crossroads: Academic Freedom and (the) Ivory Tower."

"The Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion has a storied history of inviting speakers who compel us to think beyond our comfort,” said Dr. B. Afeni McNeely Cobham, GRCC’s chief equity and inclusion officer. “We are fortunate to continue this tradition with a preeminent scholar-practitioner."

Hanna-Jones is a staff writer at The New York Times Magazine and has spent her career investigating racial inequality and injustice. She has earned the Genius grant from the MacArthur Fellowship, a Peabody Award, two George Polk Awards and the National Magazine Award three times.

In February, Grand Rapids Community College's 27th Annual Diversity Lecture Series is set to host LaTosha Brown, a 2019 fellow with The Institute of Politics at Harvard University, to give a keynote address for Black History Month. The address will be given virtually on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

The full 2022 schedule of speakers for the Diversity Lecture Series can be found at GRCC.edu.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.